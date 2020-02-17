Schumer Call For Feds To Improve Care For Local Vets

Senator Charles Schumer was at the CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica on Monday to call on the federal government to end a years-long delay and add new conditions to the Agent Orange presumptive conditions list.

He was joined by local Vietnam War veterans and Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

A 2016 report found evidence that bladder cancer and hypothyroidism were associated with veterans’ service, as well as clarified that veterans with “Parkinson-like symptoms” should be considered eligible under the presumption that Parkinson's disease and the veterans' service are connected.

Schumer wants to know why the Office of Management and Budget and the Veterans Administration continue to block billions of dollars in health care coverage and benefits for thousands of Vietnam War veterans.

He says over 240,000 Vietnam Vets in New York fought for our country and they shouldn’t have to fight for their Agent Orange benefits too.