Sure, Fine, Whatever: Upstate New Yorkers Open X-Files Themed Museum

Now, this right here takes fandom to an entirely new level and we can't help but be impressed.

Get our free mobile app

People like to collect all sorts of things from their favorite bands, movies, and even television shows but one Upstate New York couple has taken their obsession to an entirely new level. They've not just collected a couple of things from their favorite show and put them on display in their living room - they've opened an entire museum.

Jim and Kelly Thorton live just outside of Albany in the Saratoga area and their love of the television show "The X-Files" is truly unmatched. The X-Files was a sci-fi drama television show which followed both the careers and the personal lives of FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny, and Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson.

The X-Files made its debut on Fox in September 1993 and aired on the network until May 2002. A short season consisting of only six episodes aired from January to February of 2016 and then another short season of only ten episodes ran from January to March 2018.

Inspired in part by other suspense television shows such as The Twilight Zone, which was created by Rod Serling of Binghamton, the show grew from a cult series to a pop culture sensation and even spawned two feature films.

To see die-hard fans of The X-Files, one only needs to look to the Thortons who have been collecting for years and when he heard about their plans to open a museum of things solely related to The X-Files, show creator Chris Carter reached out to the Thortons and offered to donate some items from the show.

The Thortons have opened a museum called X-FILES Preservation Collection in Saratoga and while the space will do for now the couple says they have enough items from the show that they could easily fill a 10,000 square foot space.

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows