See $23 Million Home with Water Park, Arcade and More! Built By Yankee Candle?

Do you have a Yankee Candle in your home? Ever give one as a gift or maybe someone gave one to you? It would be fair to say that everyone you know has either owned a Yankee Candle or has at least popped open the top of one to take a whiff of 'fresh cut crass' or 'vanilla cupcake' as examples. Now think of how much money those candles have generated in revenue. Staggering numbers!

This doesn't tell the entire story but allegedly, the guy that founded Yankee Candle once owned a 60 acre estate with bowling alley, store-size arcade, 9-hole golf course, indoor tennis court, concert venue, outdoor pool and an indoor water park that will make you would swear was built by Disney World. Scroll through the pictures below and be blown away.

This sprawling Leverette, Massachusetts property recently hit the market and is listed by Johnny Hatem Jr. of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Even the address sounds awesome, 113 Juggler Meadow.

Purchasing Juggler Meadow would, in essence, be like buying your own town. According to Zillow Gone Wild the asking price is $23 million! To give you some perspective, the kitchen has 5 islands and 8 sinks, just in the KITCHEN! The pictures are what really do this estate justice. Scroll through the pictures below. This first picture is of an indoor water park! Yes, that water park comes with the property! This might be the most amazing home I have ever seen.

Let's take in all that this spectacular property has to offer!

