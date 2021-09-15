See Stunning Fall Foliage On This 2-Hour Train Ride To Old Forge

While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too.

There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.

Many people in Central New York love them for the multi-hour train ride during the Christmas season, The Polar Express. Did you know Adirondack Railroad also offers a train ride catered to leaf peepers? You depart in Utica and take the just over two-hour ride up to Old Forge. Before it heads back, you also have a 4.5-hour layover. The train ride truly is a very unique experience as it weaves through the woods toward its destination. You'll see peaks, valleys, and streams galore. All while sitting in an older train in comfort.

If you want some other options, there is also a train that heads west from the Attica-Arcade area toward Buffalo showcasing Western New York. Maybe you'd like a scenic view of the Catskills, Kingston offers a train ride that is much briefer. That train operating downstate offers a version that will stop allowing you can pick your own pumpkin. Definitely an added festive feel.

Want to see how good the views from a train can be? Keep scrolling and check out the pictures from the Adirondack Railroad.

Breathtaking Pictures Captured From The Adirondack Railroad

