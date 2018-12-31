A sellout crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center celebrated the New Year a bit early on Sunday.

The Utica City Football Club welcomed in 2019 Sunday by wrapping up 2018 with another home victory. Their latest came against the division rival Baltimore Blast, a 6-3 win that moved Utica to 4-0 at home and 5-1 overall - keeping them in first place in the MASL's Eastern Division.

Baltimore, second in the East, was held scoreless in three of four periods.

Utica's Andrew Coughlin had 15 saves.

UCFC is back home next Sunday (1/6) hosting the Milwaukee Wave.