Sen. Joe Manchin Says No to $2T Bill: ‘I Can’t Vote for It’

By HOPE YEN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can't back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition is dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden's signature legislation.

Manchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that he's always made clear he had reservations about the legislation.

Now, after five-and-a half months of discussions and negotiations, Manchin says, "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can't."

FILE PHOTO:

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate Chambers following a vote on December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which sends the bill to the desk of U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The West Virginia senator cites a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the "mammoth" bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.

FILE PHOTO:

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks out of a meeting with fellow Democratic senators for a break in the basement of the U.S. Capitol Building on December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators held the meeting to discuss senate rules with their staff members. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wreaths Across America Ceremony December 18, 2021 More than 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ headstones at 3,136 locations across the United States on December 18, 2021. The initiative is spearheaded every year by the non-profit group Wreaths Across America. The group was started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, a businessman from Maine was began laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, with the mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” the groups lays wreaths at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.