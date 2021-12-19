Sen. Joe Manchin Says No to $2T Bill: ‘I Can’t Vote for It’
By HOPE YEN, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can't back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition is dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden's signature legislation.
Manchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that he's always made clear he had reservations about the legislation.
Now, after five-and-a half months of discussions and negotiations, Manchin says, "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can't."
The West Virginia senator cites a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the "mammoth" bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.
