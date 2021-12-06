Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

By JOHN HANNA and CALVIN WOODWARD, The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Elizabeth Dole has posted on social media that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn't hesitate to turn on others, too.

