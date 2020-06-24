Senator Griffo Takes Issue with Gov’s Limits on Phase 4 Openings

Senator Joe Griffo R-I-C-Rome, is taking issue with Governor Andrew Cuomo's reservations to allow certain businesses to open as part of the Phase 4 opening following the COVID-19 shutdown in the Mohawk Valley.

This week, the Governor announced that gyms, outdoor amusement parks and malls would not be a part of the next phase four opening. Meanwhile businesses like the Enchanted Forest Water Safari has been working on a social distancing reservation plan for a re-opening this Saturday. While the Governor hasn't been specific, it seems they might not be able to open after all.

Senator Griffo feels businesses like the Enchanted Forest are ready, and need to open.

“I understand that there continues to be challenges and concerns when it comes to the reopening of businesses in the region. Many of these venues are ready and willing to resume operations while undertaking the appropriate public health protocols required to protect customers and limit the potential spread of COVID-19."

Hospitalizations in Herkimer and Oneida County are down and the virus continues to be under control in the Mohawk Valley region. Griffo says he urges "the Governor to reevaluate and reexamine how to allow these businesses to reopen safely and restart our economy.”

Meanwhile, malls remain on the Governor's "do not open list" despite the fact that large box stores are open, as well as anchor store in malls with exclusive entrances.