Senator James Seward has had a terrible run of bad luck when it comes to his health. In November he announced his cancer had returned and at the end of March he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

His luck is beginning to turn around as he was released from the hospital to continue recovering from home. A statement was released by his office late Monday. In the statement Seward's Chief of Staff Duncan Davie says,

The family is profoundly grateful to God and the medical team at Albany Medical Center for the senator’s recovery from the virus. The outpouring of prayers and well wishes from neighbors, constituents, friends, legislative colleagues, local officials and others has encouraged, strengthened and cheered them through the recent challenging weeks. They consider themselves blessed by the love and concern that have been expressed for the health of both the senator and Mrs. Seward. Easter is about the truth of the Resurrection and this year we are more than ever mindful of its impact.

Davie believes that Seward and his wife, Cindy, will make a full recovery. Davie says Seward is, "looking forward to resuming his duties on behalf of the people he feels privileged to represent."

Seward announced in January that he would not seek re-election and that he would retire at the end of 2020.