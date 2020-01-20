Senator Seward Will Step Down At The End Of 2020

State Senator James Seward says he will not be seeking re-election and will be retiring from the Senate at the end of 2020.

Seward is currently undergoing treatment for bladder cancer.

He says while he’s responded well to cancer treatments, his physicians have advised him that treatments will continue for the foreseeable future, limiting his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule needed to campaign for re-election.

He says it's the right decision for his health, his family and the people of the 51st Senate District.

Seward was first elected to the Senate in 1986 and is currently serving his 17th term.

Senator Seward serves as ranking member of the influential Senate Finance Committee.