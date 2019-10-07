Senior Scam Prevention Seminar To Be Held October 28th

Senator Joseph Griffo and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente are teaming up with AT&T and the Better Business Bureau to host a senior scam prevention and cyber security seminar.

The free public seminar will take place on Monday, October 28th from noon to 2:00 at the North Utica Senior Citizen Community Center.

Representatives from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and AT&T will speak about recognizing and avoiding scams that prey specifically on seniors

They'll also offer cybersecurity tips to help seniors and others protect their identities online and navigate the internet safely.

And they'll have tips on what to do if a senior falls victim to a scam.