Don’t Miss Sensory Friendly Night Happening At The Wild In Chittenango

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango wants to make sure the park is for everyone. That's why they welcome families and individuals with special needs on Sensory Friendly Night.

Sensory Friendly Night is happening between 6PM - 9PM at the park tonight. Families, and others who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience are encouraged to come out for some family fun. If you know a family with a child who may have autism, or other special needs, share this friendly night with them.

Modifications around the zoo will include sound adjustments and quiet zones to create an enjoyable environment for everyone. The Wild will make every effort possible to accommodate everyone.

Normal admission rates do apply. The park has also mentioned that the snack shack will be open with a full menu. You can read more online here.

Don't Miss Flashlight Safari And Halloween Nights

Looking for a spooky yet family fun experience? What better place than a zoo to check out some wild animals.....no pun intended. The Wild is hosting their first night of Flash Light Safari on Friday September 30th from 6PM - 10PM. You'll be able to catch the animals at night when they are most active:

We dim down the lights in the park to make it a special experience, but don’t forget your flashlights."

Flashlight Safari is happening every Friday and Saturday in October from 6pm-10pm. Bring the kids and don’t forget your costumes for all sorts of family fun. Regular admissions prices apply. You can read more online here.

