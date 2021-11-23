You can see the lights and help feed the hungry at one park in Central New York this Christmas season.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango will be brightly lit for the holidays with the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights. "I don’t know how many lights but there are a lot," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

Credit - Wild Animal Park

Frosted Lights Productions is behind turning the animal park into a Christmas wonderland. "They were the creators of Lights on Jacobs Lane and featured on ABC televisions The Great Christmas Light Fight," Taylor said.

Take the family on a walk through the Wild Animal Park to enjoy the lights display and make holiday memories. Be sure to check out the singing reindeer and singing penguins. The train ride, fulling petting zoo, parakeet feeding, and bounces houses will all be open during the Winter Wonderland of Lights. "Animals that can handle the cold will be out," explains Taylor. "Pictures with Santa and a kangaroo baby will also be available every night through Christmas."

Credit - Wild Animal Park

Bring can goods or nonperishable food with you and not only will you feed the less fortunate, but you could win an early Christmas present - a free giraffe encounter with Jasmine and her new baby Jahzara. "All donated food will be dispersed to the local food banks," said Taylor. "We will select one winner and give away an encounter each weekend. You get one entry for every food item donated. You can buy extra entries for $1 and all the money will go to a local charity we will announce at the end."

Credit - The Wild Animal Park

The Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights is $15.99 for adults, $13.99 for children/seniors, and children 2 and under are free. Regular zoo season passes are not valid for the holiday lights show that runs Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 PM through New Years Day. You can get your tickets at the Wild Animal Park the night you arrive.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.