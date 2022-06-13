It’s A Yes! Man Gives “Wild” Proposal At This CNY Animal Park

Nothing shows your "wild side" more than getting engaged where this couple did.

Tim Beal via Facebook Tim Beal via Facebook loading...

What could be better than being an animal lover, spending a day at an animal park with the person you love? How about spending the rest of your life with them.

That's exactly what Tim and Nichelle did! They were both spending the day at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, visiting the animals and enjoying the beautiful weather. But it wasn't just another day in June, it was their anniversary.

Nichelle Kelly via Facebook Nichelle Kelly via Facebook loading...

The happy couple is celebrating one year together. Tim thought, what gift would be the best to honor their love, friendship, and growth together? A RING!

That's when he got down onto one knee and asked the question...

Honey, I love you, an I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?

According to Tim, her first response was, "Are you sure??" But of course that was followed by a YES as they both broke into tears.

Tim Beal via Facebook Tim Beal via Facebook loading...

Congratulations Tim and Nichelle! We are happy for you both and wish you the best for your future.

You can visit The Wild Animal Park for yourself, whether you're planning your proposal or not. They are open weekdays 10am-5pm, Saturdays 9:30am-5pm, and Sundays 9:30am-5pm.

Take a Virtual Trip Through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari Zebras, emus, and camels, oh my! Take a virtual trip through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango.

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities.

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, there are five super cute exotic animals that appear to be completely legal to own in Upstate New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be absolutely sure.



Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?