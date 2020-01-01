Seven Shot at Bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day

Police in West Virginia say seven people were injured after a shooting at a bar in Huntington early New Year's Day. Interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the shooting happened Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar. According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.