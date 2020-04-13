Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Sunday In Oneida County

We have hit a new milestone when it comes to the number of new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County.

On Sunday Oneida County released the latest numbers and announced seventeen new positive cases bringing the total to 200.

Of those 200 cases 28 people are hospitalized. 18 are being treated at Oneida County hospitals and the other 10 are being treated outside the county.

Out of the 1,408 people tested 1,012 people tested negative and 196 people are still waiting to find out test results.

Officials say there have been 42 resolved positive cases and just under 1,400 people have been released from some form of quarantine.