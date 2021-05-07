Utica Schools Placed On Lockout, UPD Reports Shooting
Utica City Schools were placed on a lockout, this afternoon shortly before 1PM this afternoon. Utica Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1600 block of Seymour Ave in Utica.
Sgt. Michael Curley, Information Officer of Utica Police say the school's were placed into the lockout, "due to an abundance of caution, to being school operating hours."
A lockout is is a procedure where the school district does not allow anyone from the outside into the building.
The “LOCKOUT” will be in effect until dismissal, which will take place at the normal time.
WIBX will follow this story and update it as we learn more information.
