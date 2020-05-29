Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For CNY
With the hot, humid weather we've seen this week, the next weather alert only makes sense.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 pm Friday evening.
- At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Erieville, or 11 miles west of Hamilton, moving east at 30 mph.
- Small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
- Locations impacted include...
Eaton, Hamilton, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Augusta,
Nelson, Waterville, Lebanon and Georgetown.
Several clusters of thunderstorms will move through the region during the afternoon and early evening hours Friday. Greatest threat will be damaging winds, but some large hail and even a tornado is also possible. Storms will be fast moving, but could produce locally heavy rainfall leading to poor drainage flooding and quick rises on streams and creeks. There is a limited threat for flash-flooding at this time.
DETAILED FORECAST:
This Afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. High near 83. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely. Some storms could be severe, with hail and damaging winds. Low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.