Severe Weather Expected Today In New York
Another round of rain, thunderstorms, and severe weather is coming to Western New York.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, we are going to see severe weather move through Western New York later today through Sunday night into Monday morning.
Before the storms hit it will be a hot and humid day. Today the high will be around 89 with the humidity around 79% making it feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.
Because of that head index, there is a heat advisory issued for part of Western New York today. Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties are under that head advisory from 1 pm until 7 pm.
If you have to be outside today during the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Buffalo recommends using precautions when out and about.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
We will get some relief from the heat heading into the week. For Monday the high will be around 78 with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. We are looking at low 80s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies through the weekend.