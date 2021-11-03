The Oneida County Sherif's Department is searching for a 30-year-old Little Falls man as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Authorities are looking for Adam M. Andrilla on 4 warrants for Petit Larceny and CPCS in the 7th degree, all misdemeanors according to Sgt. Michael J. Ladd of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Andrilla is described as a white male who is about 180 lbs. and is 5' 10" tall.

Ladd says Andrilla has been wanted since September 22nd, on bench warrants bench warrants issued by Judge Gregory J. Amoroso out of Oneida County's HOPE (Healing, Opportunity, Prevention and Education) Court. In 2020, Oneida County established this opioid intervention court in an effort to combat the significant overdose spike in the area.

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

WANTED BY ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Name: Adam M. Andrilla

White male, 5'10", 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Warrants: 4 warrants for Petit Larceny and CPCS in the 7th degree

Residence: Rome

Age: 30

Sgt. Ladd added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Andrilla, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

