Sheriff’s Investigate Suicide On Hamilton College Property
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent suicide on property owned by Hamilton College across from the campus in the Town of Kirkland.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says the individual had no affiliation to the college and no one was in any danger as a result of the incident.
The name of the victim will not be released.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kirkland Police Department and the Hamilton College Campus Safety Office.