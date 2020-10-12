Sheriff’s Investigate Thefts From Vehicles In Barneveld-Trenton
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the Barneveld and Trenton area.
Deputies say the thefts are believed to have happened during the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday morning.
Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuable items inside of their vehicles overnight.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-0141.