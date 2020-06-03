Sheriff’s Office Announces New App To Keep Community Safe

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Neighbors by RING App in an effort to reduce crime in the county.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the free app will allow residents to stay informed by getting real-time crime and safety information about their neighborhood.

Maciol says the app will let the user see something and share it directly with the Sheriff’s Office.

You do not need RING devices to participate.

Anyone with any camera system can upload videos and information to the Neighbors app.

To download the free App, you can go to store.ring.com/neighbors or you can text “ jointoday ”

Remember, if you see something, share something and say something by reporting it to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-0141.