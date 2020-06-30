Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death In Kirkland

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Kirkland Police are investigating a death in the Town of Kirkland.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the Oneida County 911 center received reports of a man who was dead in the Oriskany Creek at about 7:00 this morning.

The man was located in the water and his body was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office dive team in the vicinity of the bridge on Main Street in Clark Mills.

Authorities say at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

