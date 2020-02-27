Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death Of Rome Liquor Store Owner

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation on Cider Street in the Town of Whitestown.

Deputies say 63-year old Michael Deshane was found dead at 8293 Cider Street.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Deshane was the owner of the Liquor Warehouse in Rome.

Police seized 80 guns from Deshane’s home last week after an Extreme Protection Order was served to Michael Deshane and his son Jason under the state’s Red Flag” law.