Shooting Reported Outside The Fitness Mill In New York Mills

There is a police presence outside the Fitness Mill in New York Mills.

Chief of Police Rob Frankland spoke to WIBX and shared that one male was shot as he was leaving the gym.

Frankland said, as the male victim approached his vehicle he was struck. The man is in stable condition.

At this time, authorities have no suspect information and there is very little information available at this time.

WIBX will continue to follow this story closely and provide more information as it becomes available.