Shopping Center Fire Results in Lines Down, Power Outage, Road Closures

New Hartford was practically shut down on Thursday evening with power lines down, roads closed, and power outages following a structure fire at the New Hartford Shopping Center. The scene seemed under control by 7pm, according to witnesses.

It's unknown at this time what caused the smoke or fire; what caused the power outages, and how much damage was caused.

Reports of smoke inside the Family Fun Factory at the New Hartford Shopping Center caused evacuations in the shopping outlet, and a response from the New Hartford Fire Department at around 7 PM on Thursday. People were gathered outside the kids play center business and cars were exiting the plaza, all while street lights and power outages were causing havoc around the village.

The Arterial Rt. 5 between the Campion Road exit and the intersection of Rt 12 near the Yanundasis was closed on Thursday evening because of reported downed power lines and a power outage. Traffic was being diverted around the New Hartford Shopping Center. A residential power outage was being reported throughout much of the village and several businesses were closed as a result. Street lights were also shut of because of the outage.

This is an active story so check back for additional details.

Radio Transcripts of Emergency Services During the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks at the World Trade Center Radio transmission between dispatchers and emergency services responding to Spetember 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

11 Touching 9/11 Tributes For Social Media September 11, 2001, is a day no one will ever forget. Remember the lives lost on that tragic day with one of 11 touching tributes for social media. (Click the images to download.) Gallery Credit: Polly McAdams