It is not all bad news. Some of it is good. Much of it can be uplifting.

A few of the softer, happier stories today involve local police agencies.

Some Friendly Competition

The Utica Police Department is asking for members of the public to come out and support the UPD as they defend their title in the First Responders Cup game at the Adirondack Bank Center beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

There are other teams participating, and worthy of support too in this friendly competition. They include the Utica Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Syracuse Police Department, and the New York State Police.

The Utica City Football Club is hosting the games. The UCFC will place the Tacoma Stars at 7:00pm that same night. The UCFC is trying for a spot in the playoffs.

Thank you, Judith Pezdek, for Your Service

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is congratulating Judith Pezdek on her retirement.

She has served Oneida County for more than twenty-two years and has worked as a part-time Senior Clerk for the jail.

