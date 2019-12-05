Siena College Releases Holiday Spending Survey

Forty-seven percent of New Yorkers plan to spend $500 or more on gifts this holiday season.

That’s according to a new statewide survey released by the Siena College Research Institute.

One-in-five will spend $1,000 or more, while 30 percent plan to hold their holiday gift spending under $300.

While just over half of New Yorkers say they’ll keep their spending unchanged this year, 17 percent say they will increase their spending this year.