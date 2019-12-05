Siena College Releases Holiday Spending Survey
Forty-seven percent of New Yorkers plan to spend $500 or more on gifts this holiday season.
That’s according to a new statewide survey released by the Siena College Research Institute.
One-in-five will spend $1,000 or more, while 30 percent plan to hold their holiday gift spending under $300.
While just over half of New Yorkers say they’ll keep their spending unchanged this year, 17 percent say they will increase their spending this year.
Meanwhile, 48 percent of consumers will do at least half of their holiday shopping online.