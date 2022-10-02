Sky Ferreira Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: ‘I Thought I Was Having a Stroke’

Sky Ferreira revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis in a new interview.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Evening Standard, the singer-songwriter opened up about her symptoms, how she found out and more.

"I thought I was having a stroke," Ferreira said of how she felt the first time her symptoms flared up.

She wouldn't have known she had Lyme disease had she not watched The Punk Singer, a documentary about musician Kathleen Hanna.

"...Her talking about her Lyme disease all felt familiar. Everything she said sounded like what I had. She slurred like she was having a stroke," Ferreira explained.

Ferreira first experienced speech slurring when she was at a bar with her friend. She told the publication that the people around her at the time chalked it up to her being "hysterical," telling her it probably had something to do with her "mental health or hormones."

The "I Blame Myself" singer isn't the only celebrity who has Lyme disease.

Country music superstar Shania Twain has been vocal about her battle with the condition.

In her documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, Twain called her symptoms "quite scary" and recalled she was "afraid [she] was gonna fall off the stage" due to blackouts caused by the condition.

Lyme disease also affected her voice. In an interview with Loose Women, Twain revealed "it was a good 6 or 7 years before a doctor was able to find out that I had sustained nerve damage to my vocal cords, directly caused by Lyme disease."

Other celebrities who have Lyme disease include Kelly Osbourne, Bella Hadid and Avril Lavigne.

According to the CDC, common symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headaches, fatigue and skin rashes. The disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks.

If the condition isn't treated, it can spread to various parts of the body, including the nervous system and heart.