IfO

Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Possible Flooding

Boonville could see up to 3 inches of rain while most other areas in the region can expect an inch to two.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Snow for Morning Commute

Once Nicole moves out, Old Man Winter moves in, bringing colder air and lake effect showers Sunday into Monday. It'll start as a rain/snow mix before turning into all snow overnight, making the morning commute a little tricky. Perfect way to start a work week!

Model guidance does support some light accumulation Sunday night. The best chances would be in the typical lake effect snow areas in CNY into Monday morning.

The snow will transition back into rain Monday after temperatures warm back up. But there may be more winter weather on the way a few days later.

There is uncertainty come mid-week as there is potential for the next system to move into the region.

Credit - Canva Credit - Canva loading...

Long Range Forecast

Veterans Day: Showers, mainly after 1 PM. The rain could be heavy at times. Mids 60s

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 AM, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 AM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mids 50s

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 AM, then a chance of showers. Near 60

Saturday Night: Mosty cloudy with a chance of showers. Mids 30s

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain showers. Mids 40s

Sunday Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9 PM. Low 30s

Monday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 AM, then gradually ending. Uppers 30s

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Mids 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 40s

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Near 30

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Low 40s

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Near 30

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny. Low 40s

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.