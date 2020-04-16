Several people in the law enforcement community were shocked at the passing of former New York Mills Police Chief Bradley Franklin in 2017. Now, his son Robert is following in his father's footsteps.

Robert Franklin has worked in law enforcement for nearly 10 years. He began his career as a road patrol deputy with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in 2011. He left his position there in 2018 to become a full-time sergeant with the New York Mills Police Department.

The New York Mills Police Department made the big announcement on their Facebook page.

In September of 2017 Robert's father, Chief Bradley, passed away unexpectedly. Robert says,

I always looked up to my father as a well respected pillar of the community. I am proud to follow in his footsteps and I am honored to wear his badge today. I promise that the Village will always be in good hands as long as I am Chief.

At the age of 30-years-old Frankland is actually not the youngest individual to take the post. Someone "years ago" beat him by one year. Still, the legacy Frankland hopes to carry on is one that will emulate that of his father's.

Outgoing Chief Donald Wolanin placed the Chief's badge on Frankland Wednesday afternoon. Congratulations to New York Mills Police Chief Robert Frankland.