A security video surfaced on Monday of a car-pedestrian accident that happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday at 54 Franklin Square in Utica.

Police say, an 18-year-old female was backing up her vehicle when the accelerator stuck causing the vehicle to speed backwards into the River Hills Properties office facade, striking a worker who was painting near the building. The worker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female driver was not injured.

Watch the video below, which was recorded by security cameras at Nancy L. Ford Photography.

The video shows the car quickly backing up across the sidewalk, and making impact into the side of the building. People eating at outdoor tables at Whisk Baking Company rushed from their seats to assist those involved in the crash.

During the video, a man carrying a young child is seen leaving the spot of the accident at almost the exact spot and track of the vehicle as it sped across the concrete into the building.

Another bystander, a female, can be seen as she's startled by the oncoming vehicle which was speeding backwards, before the car ran the curb and before it could be seen by the security camera. The woman also rushes to the crash site in an effort to assist victims.

Police are continuing their investigation.

More info here.

