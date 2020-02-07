Slow down. The speed limit on the New York State Thruway is reduced until further notice due to the winter storm.

Poor conditions, has the New York State Thruway authority lowering the speed limit to 45MPH in both directions between Exit 29A in Little Falls and Exit 45 in Rochester.

Seems like common sense to slow down on snow covered, slippery roads rather than having speed limits reduced. But we've seen some drivers in the a central New York snow storm before.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in central New York until midnight with up to a foot of snow predicted. Heavy snow late this afternoon could dump 1 to 2 inches per hour.

A snow emergency has been declared in Utica.