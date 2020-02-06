Route 69 between Airport Road and River Street in the Village of Oriskany is closed in both directions due to a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to authorities.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death, but at this time not much more information is available.

Central New York was blanketed with snow and mixed percipitation through the overnight hours making many local roads slick for the morning commute. At this time it is not known whether road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Check back for updates.

UPDATE 11:46- Route 69 has re-opened to traffic.