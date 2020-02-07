Canastota Man Charged With Having Child Porn On Tablet

A Canastota man is facing charges for allegedly possessing child porn.

State Police say, members of the Midstate Child Exploitation Task Force arrested 67-year-old William Lewis on January 31st.

Lewis is accused of having images that depict child pornography on his Samsung tablet.

Officials say Lewis is facing two counts of Felony Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Lewis was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Lincoln Court at a later date.