Spokesman: 8 Factory Workers Dead, 8 Missing from Tornado

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory that was hit by a tornado and another eight remain missing, but dozens more have been accounted for, a company spokesman said Sunday, raising hope that the toll from a Midwest twister outbreak won't be as high as first feared.

While officials initially said 40 of 110 workers at Mayfield Consumer Products had been rescued, spokesman Bob Ferguson said more than 90 people had now been located.

While eight remained missing, there was hope they might be OK. He said many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter and after the storm was over they left the plant and went home.

Tornadoes Tear Through the US Midwest on December 11, 2021 Tornadoes Tear Through the US Midwest on December 11, 2021 - The twister that killed at least seventy people (dozens more are still missing) carved a swath that could be the longest in Kentucky's history. Residents are being allowed to return to their homes in most cases to try to salvage what they can.

Several tornadoes touched down on Friday, December 10, 2021 throughout the United States' lower Midwest region.

