It's one of the days of the year many people in Utica look forward to as the years go by: Saint Patrick's Day Parade Day. When can we expect it to take place for 2023?

Pat McGrath, Parade Co-Director, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon all the way from Galway, Ireland that the parade will be returning. Mark it down on your calendar - parade day in Utica will be on March 11, 2023 with kickoff at 10AM right from Oneida Square.

Although it hasn't been announced yet - eventually the parade staff will be on the hunt for the Grand Marshall for the annual parade. Do you know someone who's spirit of the Irish that helps our community? The honor of being crowned Grand Marshal is truly a wonderful way to appreciate their efforts. We'll keep you updated about when you can nominate that special person who can truly uphold the role.

Saint Patrick's Day in Utica is a pretty big deal for our city. Not only does the parade draw in hundreds of people to celebrate, but many local businesses are open on parade day for party-goers who want to get a little bit rowdy. You know what we mean, it is Saint Patrick's Day after all.

Maybe you want to participate and be in the parade? All you have to do is fill out the Parade Application. This can be emailed to UticaSt.PatricksDayParade@gmail.com or mailed to:

Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Attn: Patrick McGrath

470 French Road

Utica, NY 13502

We're excited to be involved with the parade each and every year. Will you be there? Let us know your favorite part of Saint Patrick's Day weekend inside our app.

