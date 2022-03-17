What’s The Most Popular St. Patrick’s Day Meal in New York?

Happy St. Patrick's Day. May the luck of the Irish be with you, and your stomach. The Irish holiday typically involves a lot of amazing different foods for you to eat, but which one is the most popular? And which one is most popular in New York?

Hint: it's not corned beef and cabbage.

A study was conducted by the folks at Zippia to determine what meals were the most popular across the U.S. and honestly, I'm kind of surprised at the results for New York. I'll also say, I've never heard of half of the dishes listed and I am Irish. Clearly, a bad one.

The meals listed include:

Soda Bread

Colcannon

Coddle

Irish Stew

Corned beef hash

Corned beef and cabbage

Irish coffee

Shepherd's pie

Guinness pie

Apple cake

The most popular meal across the board is Corned beef and cabbage, which is to be expected. But, what's surprising is what follows, and what the most popular is in New York.

Soda bread is really popular on the East Coast apparently, taking the number two slot across the county for most popular with six states saying it's the best.

However, New York is not one of the states saying that. For us, apparently, the most popular dish is Guinness Pie.

Zippia Zippia loading...

What In The Actual Heck is Guinness Pie?

I can honestly say I've truly never heard of, nor eaten Guinness Pie. Based on photos, it sort of looks like the concept of a beef pot pie?

There's several recipes online that highlight the dish, but we decided to take a look at the recipe from the queen of the kitchen herself, Martha Stewart.

We consider this Guinness Pie to be a cooking project because it takes some time to put together, but it is well worth the effort. To break up the work, try making the crust and stew a day ahead, then assemble and bake before serving.

How To Make Guinness Pie

Crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour and salt. Add butter and cheese and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. With machine running, drizzle ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together; if it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Gather dough into a ball and flatten into a disc. Wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. Dough may be stored, frozen, up to 1 month. Filling: Heat oil in a large pot over medium. Add bacon and cook until crisp and browned, about 14 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Pour fat into a bowl and reserve. Wipe out pot with paper towels. Add 2 tablespoons reserved fat to pot and heat over medium-high until hot. Season beef with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Working in 3 batches, cook beef until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a large bowl. Add more reserved fat between batches if needed. Pour fat from pot into the bowl of reserved fat. Add 1 cup broth to pot, and cook, stirring and scraping bottom, 1 minute. Pour over meat. Heat 2 tablespoons reserved fat in pot over medium-high. Add onions and garlic and cook until onions soften and garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and cook, 3 minutes. If bottom of pot begins to burn or onions begin to stick, stir in about 1/4 cup of the remaining broth. Sprinkle flour over vegetables, add mustard, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Return beef and broth to pot. Add remaining broth, stout, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, scraping flour mixture from bottom and sides of pot. Reduce heat and simmer partially covered, stirring occasionally, 1 hour 30 minutes. Add potatoes. Cover and simmer until potatoes are tender but not mushy, about 25 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf and thyme. Stir in bacon, pearl onions, dill, horseradish, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 2 1/2-quart baking dish and place on a rimmed baking sheet. (Filling can be made up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before baking.) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a floured work surface, roll out dough to a diameter about 2 inches larger than baking dish. Center dough over filling; trim edges to about 1-inch overhang (it's okay if it's a little uneven). Brush egg wash over bottom of edges, and press to baking dish to seal. Brush remaining egg wash over top of pie. Cut vents in center. Bake until crust is golden brown and the filling bubbles, 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool 20 minutes before serving.

If you're interested in trying out the full recipe yourself, you can find it in full here.

I'm actually really surprised that the Reuben sandwich did not make this list. Does that mean it's a fake Irish food? An imposter? According to the internet, yes.

Regardless, the sandwich is pretty delicious and I know plenty of people (myself included) who will be eating them today. Here's a list of several places you can go to get them. You won't be disappointed.

