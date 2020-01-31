Stanley Theater Announces New Partnership

The Stanley Theater in Utica is announcing a new partnership with Creative Concessions.

Creative Concessions will manage the three bars in the theater for all upcoming events.

Two of the bars are located on the first and second floor of the south wing and the third bar is located at the top of the grand staircase.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with Creative Concessions,” said Executive Director, Lisa Wilsey. “They brought a new premium service, not only in product, but in diversifying and elevating the atmosphere in the theatre. Patrons have welcomed the change and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for the partnership.”

All three locations will accept cash and credit cards.

Themed drinks will be available on event nights