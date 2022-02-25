Live Your Star Wars Dream In A Campsite Not So Far, Far Away From CNY

Any Star Wars fan has the dream of doing anything that has to do with the franchise. You can now live out those dreams at a campsite in Upstate New York.

There is a Star Wars-themed camping spot right in the heart of the Catskills. Kick it into lightspeed and book a stay at R2 Where R U in Bethel, New York. The site includes a double tent with terrific amenities and beautiful scenery. The best part, the entire camp sits atop a deck painted as R2-D2.

The campsite has received nothing but 5-Star reviews!

When I say this is the nicest campsite ever, I mean it's almost hard to call it a campsite it's so nice... Most homeowners will be envious, let's just put it that way.

Even the toilet is Star Wars themed! Take a seat on the Storm Pooper and release the dark-side in the beauty of the woods. We're unsure where it all goes, but we assume there is some sort of sarlacc below it.

You can currently book the campsite for $349 per night. While some amenities are included, you're asked to bring food, bedding, towels, coolers, and any other camping necessities. Dogs are also not allowed at the campsite because of the paint on the deck.

It's the closest you'll get to living in the woods of Endor, just minus bunch of Ewok's running around and singing songs.

