State DEC To Monitor Air Quality Following Charlestown Fire

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, along with several other agencies, will be monitoring emissions from the Charlestown Mall fire and evaluate any potential negative impacts on public health and the environment.

Commissioner Basil Seggos says the DEC will work with federal and local partners to ensure the air in Utica is safe to breathe.

Seggos says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

He also says enforcement actions will be determined if violations are found after a comprehensive investigation.