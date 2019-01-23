State Funding Announced For Oneida National Bank Project

Empire State Development has awarded $800,00 in funding to Primo Property Management for a multi-phase rehabilitation of the former Oneida National Bank Building in downtown Utica.

The five-story building, which is currently vacant, will be transformed into a mixed-use facility with space providing food service, retail, office, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities.

The project will produce 30 construction jobs and 60 direct new permanent jobs at completion.

The project is anticipated to cost $5.5 million and is expected to be completed in the Fall of this year.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said, "This is another example of how strong partnerships with private developers can accelerate economic development. I commend Empire State Development for its investment in our community as this project will create new jobs and continue the revitalization and resurgence of downtown Utica."