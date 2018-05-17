State Funds Available To Help College Students Buy Textbooks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of dollars have been allocated for a second year in a row to help students enrolled in New York's public colleges off-set the high cost of textbooks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the second round of funding for the Open Education Resources initiative includes $8 million for the State University of New York and the City University of New York. The Democrat says students at SUNY and CUNY schools can shell out as much as $1,200 a year on textbooks.

The state program offers free high-quality books and other materials for downloading, editing and sharing.