State Officials Warn Elderly To Prepare For Heat Wave

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The director the New York State Office for the Aging is warning senior citizens and their caregivers about high temperatures as a heat wave moves in.

Agency leader Greg Olsen said Friday that hot weather can be particularly dangerous for older adults, especially those who live alone, are low-income or have chronic health conditions.

The state recommends staying inside in air-conditioned buildings and avoiding strenuous activity to decrease the risk of heat-related illness. Other tips include drinking lots of water and eating meals that don't require a stove or oven to prepare. Officials also encourage people to ensure pets have enough food and water.