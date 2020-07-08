Heat Advisory In Effect In CNY With Strong Storms Possible

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton (NWS) has issued a heat advisory in Central New York as we're expecting dangerously high temperatures.

Along with the steamy temps, we could see some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening (7/8/2020). A few storms have the potential to produce locally damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90's expected this afternoon

and mid to upper 90's Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,

Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida Counties including the cities of Boonville, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Heat index values may approach 95

degrees Friday afternoon in spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. [NWS]

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

NWS says the wind shear might just be enough for a few storms to have gusty winds and small hail. PW values continue to increase as well, storm motions also look rather slow. With those factors in mind locally heavy downpours can occur as well. Flash flooding though will be hard to come by given the dry soil though.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 PM. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 PM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it's out and when it'll be restored with National Grid's Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company's website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer's request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid's website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Have some food available that you don't need to cook.