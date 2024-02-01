State Police Arrest Several Targeting Narcotics and Terrorism

New York State Police, the Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit conducted s 2-day operation in Upstate New York this week which resulted in the confiscation of narcotics and firearms. Police arrested 13 suspects.

Police say, on January 22nd and 23rd, State Police conducted 153 vehicle stops, towed 9 vehicles, issued 91 traffic tickets, arrested 13 people for 19 misdemeanor offenses ( 13-Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, 1-Drug Paraphernalia, 1-Obstruction of Government Administration, 1-Resisting arrest, 2-Criminal possession of a weapon 4th, 1-Possession of a forged instrument), 10 felony offenses (2 - Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd, 2 Criminal possession of a firearm, 4 criminal possession of a weapon 3rd (Extended Magazines), 1-D-Felony DWAI Drugs, 1-Criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th).

Troopers say they seized crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy during their sting operation. Officials say they arrested two subjects with warrants and seized 1 loaded Semi-Automatic Ghost gun 9mm with a 14-round extended magazine and a 30-round extended magazine, (1) 38 Special revolver, Brass Knuckles, and a counterfeit License Plate.

The following individuals were arrested:

John A. Susco (40) from Syracuse – (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th degree.

Amanda E. Freyleve (37) from Dewitt – (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th degree.

Chole R. Wall (23) from the State of Florida – (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th degree.

Raqueeb A. Shadreem (26) from Syracuse – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, (1) count Criminal Possession of a Firearm, (2) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, (1) count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th degree, (1) count of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tazelil R. Prince (22) from Clay – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, (1) count Criminal Possession of a Firearm, (2) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree.

Cole A Brossoit (31) from Syracuse – (1) count felony-DWAI (previous convictions), (2) counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7thdegree, Prescription not in original container.

Ashik A Williams (28) from Syracuse – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree.

Cristian A. Melendez (25) from Syracuse – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree.

Anthony P. Schardt (39) from Salina – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th degree, (1) count Obstruction of Governmental Administration, (1) count Resisting Arrest.

Bakhtiyer E. Bulatov (29) from Syracuse - (1) count Possessing a Forged Instrument

Michael P. Cosgrave (41) from Syracuse – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree.

Tyler J. Ricks (29) from Liverpool – (1) count Criminal possession of a narcotic drug 4th degree.

Austin R. Tucker (19) from Baldwinsville – (1) count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

