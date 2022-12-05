State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud

A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police.

The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of the preliminary investigation revealed that an employee who worked at the Yacht Club as a dock master allegedly “forged multiple invoices bearing the business’ letterhead.” Police say that those false invoices were then submitted to an insurance company with a request for “direct reimbursement.”

The employee was identified as 49-year-old Derek J. Sutherland of Broadalbin, New York. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sutherland faces the following charges:

•Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree (Class E felony)

•Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Sutherland was brought to the State Police barracks in Clifton Park for processing and was subsequently released pending a court appearance. He is scheduled to answer the charges in front of the Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons and suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

