State Police: Fatal Crash in Queensbury Under Investigation

Fatal Accident in Queensbury Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating an accident that killed a Washington county on Monday afternoon.

The New York State Police says troopers were called to the scene at approximately 3:20pm on May 9, 2022 for a report of a collision.

Police say 53-year-old Kelly J. Burke of Granville, New York left the area near the Pine View Cemetery and was driving an Aostirmotor electric bicycle southbound on State Route 254 in Queensbury when, according to their preliminary investigation, he "entered the right eastbound lane and was struck by (a) 2013 Chevrolet Impala" being driven by 73-year-old Bruce Bissonnette of Fort Edward.

Burke was brought to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Bissonnette did not appear to be physically injured.

No charges have been filed at this case. No other vehicles were reported to be involved and no other injuries were reported.

Although the model and condition of Burke's electric bike have not been released, many Aostirmotor electric bicycles can travel between 25 and 35km (approximately 15 to 21 miles) on a single charge according to information on the company's website.

Police are asking witnesses to the incident, persons with dashcam video who were travelling in the area, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to give them a call.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

