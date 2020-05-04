State Police Investigate Serious ATV Accident In Cherry Valley

State Police are investigating a serious ATV accident that occurred in the Town of Cherry Valley.

Police say Troopers responded to the area of County Road 32 and Salt Springville Road Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered the driver of the ATV unconscious on the shoulder of County Road 32. They learned a bystander who identified as a nurse monitored Girard's vitals until EMS arrived.

Officials say an investigation revealed 46-year-old Amber Girard was operating the ATV at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled the ATV causing her to be ejected. She was not wearing a helmet, according to Troopers.

Girard was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.